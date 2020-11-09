Comments
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A 61-year-old Severn man died from his injuries following a crash last month in Columbia, the Howard County Police Department said.
Richard Cager died on Saturday, more than a week after the crash that left him in critical condition.
Police said Cager was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Little Patuxent Parkway near Cedar Lane when another driver in a 2019 Chrysler 300 hit his 2004 Chevrolet Tracker. The driver of the Chrysler was not hurt, and neither was a nearby bicyclist who was hit by debris from the crash.
Cager drove through a red light when the northbound Chrysler hit him, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.