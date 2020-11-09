BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A city police officer was injured and a suspect was killed in a southwest Baltimore shooting Monday morning, according to police.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the officer, who is part of a warrant apprehension task force, was working a surveillance operation in a domestic violence case in the area of Westwood Avenue and North Ellamont Street around 9:40 a.m. when the shooting occurred.

During the operation, Harrison said a suspect drove onto the block, got out of his car and opened fire onto the police officers in the unmarked police vehicle, striking one of the officer’s in the upper thigh.

That’s when one of the officers returned fire onto the suspect, striking him multiple times. Officers rendered aid to the suspect and injured officer until EMS arrived, the police commissioner said. Both were taken to Shock Trauma for treatment.

The suspect was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. Harrison said the officer is in good condition and in “good spirits.”

“His injury is non-life threatening and the prognosis is good,” the FOP tweeted.

President Mancuso reports that our injured Officer was shot in the upper leg and is in stable condition. His injury is not life-threatening and the prognosis is good. — Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) November 9, 2020

The suspect’s firearm was recovered at the scene, Harrison said.

“The message is clear — this violence has to stop, but the members or our police department are proactive and where they were supposed to be, doing what they were supposed to do, looking for a violent offender,” Harrison said.

Baltimore Mayor-elect Brandon Scott wished the officer a speedy recovery.

“You cannot and will not be able to walk around the city with guns and not be held responsible,” Scott said.

Officers are gathered outside Shock Trauma, where the wounded officer is being treated.

Chopper 13 was over the scene:

Harrison said the suspect’s identity will be withheld until his family is notified of his death.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!