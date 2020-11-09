CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Back Above 5%, Sixth Straight Day Cases Above 1K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say an unidentified female was found dead Sunday afternoon in East Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of E. Monument to help the Fire Department after an unidentified female was found inside a vacant home unresponsive.

They said the victim had “obvious signs of trauma” to her head and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

 

