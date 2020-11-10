WOLFSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Three first responders were hit while responding to a crash in Frederick County that left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries, the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services said Tuesday.
First responders were called to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle in the 12900 block of Stottlemyer Road near Wolfsville just after 4:30 p.m. As they were treating the victim, a second motorcyclist drove around a fire engine and hit three first responders.
One of the first responders was flown to Shock Trauma in stable condition, while a second was taken to Meritus Medical Center with minor injuries. The third refused medical treatment.
The motorcyclist involved in the original crash was flown to Shock Trauma in critical condition.
The crash remains under investigation. Officials urged drivers to follow the state’s move over law, which requires drivers to give first responders stopped along the road extra room.