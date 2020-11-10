EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Police are still searching for two people wanted for allegedly assaulting employees after refusing to wear masks at a Cold Stone Creamery in Edgewater on Saturday.

Nythia Davis told WJZ she was working with an employee when two customers, a man and a woman, came into the shop.

Davis said the woman refused to properly wear a mask, and that she and her coworker asked her several times to put it on, but she didn’t listen.

Cold Stone Creamery Employee Who Asked Customers To Wear Masks Assaulted; Suspects Sought, Police Say

“I said, ‘I’m gonna call the police,'” Davis told WJZ. “Once I said that it got violent.”

“She started pushing us and calling us names,” Davis added.

She said things escalated outside of the store, and the man attacked both of them.

“I got punched in the face and that’s all I really remember,” Davis said.

Davis said both she and her coworker were left on the sidewalk with black eyes and multiple broken bones in their face, and that the suspects escaped before police got there.

Frustrated and shocked, Davis said she hopes the two come forward.

“I’m always happy, I’m always smiling and I can’t even smile right now,” Davis said. “I can’t sit comfortably. I don’t deserve this, no one does.”

Police said the suspects left in a silver Nissan Altima. They’re asking if anyone has any information to contact them immediately.