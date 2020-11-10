ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Officials with the Anne Arundel County Public Library announced Tuesday that they will now be offering Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hotspot bundles for check out.
This is the first time customers have been able to borrow a computer for use at home.
“Many county residents still don’t have reliable access to a computer and high-speed internet,” Library CEO Skip Auld said. “Thanks to funding from the Library Foundation, we are proud to be able to meet the needs of many families that are working and learning at home,” he added.
The 50 available kits can be checked out for seven days at a time and renewed if no one is waiting for one.
The bundles can be picked up at any branch. The Wi-Fi hotspots, feature unlimited high-speed data and can support up to 10 phones, tables, laptops or other mobile devices.
Students in Anne Arundel County continue to learn virtually this year.
Customers with SAIL or Educator cards can also check out these kits, though there is no extended loan period for Educator cards. Learn more about the kits at www.aacpl.net/chromebooks.
AACPL continues to enhance its learning and digital offerings for customers including free online tutoring and resume review from Brainfuse, skill building video tutorials from Lynda.com and Udemy and language learning with Rosetta Stone and Mango Languages. Learn more about all AACPL learning resources at www.aacpl.net/research-learn.
Students and parents can get homework help and assistance with online learning for all ages at www.aacpl.net/learningathome.