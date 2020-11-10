Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools announced Tuesday they’re scaling back reopening plans amid a surge in coronavirus cases statewide.
The district will now reopen 27 schools instead of the original 44 in light of the rising number of cases.
Those will reopen beginning November 16.
The district said families may choose the in-person learning option or remain virtual.
