CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Slightly Rises Again, Over 1K New Cases Reported For Week Straight
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools announced Tuesday they’re scaling back reopening plans amid a surge in coronavirus cases statewide.

The district will now reopen 27 schools instead of the original 44 in light of the rising number of cases.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Those will reopen beginning November 16.

The district said families may choose the in-person learning option or remain virtual.

