BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the man killed after opening fire on two detectives conducting surveillance in a domestic violence case in west Baltimore on Monday.
Rodney Eubanks, 25, of Baltimore, got out of his vehicle and shot at the two detectives who were in an unmarked squad car at the intersection of North Ellamont Street and Westwood Avenue around 9:40 a.m. The detective in the driver’s seat, Brandon Bolt, suffered a bullet wound to the left thigh, police said, while the other detective was not hit.
Commissioner: Suspect Fatally Shot After Opening Fire On Baltimore Police Officers In Unmarked Car, Injuring 1
Bolt returned fire, hitting Eubanks. Both were taken to Shock Trauma, where Eubanks was pronounced dead around 10:15 a.m. Bolt, who joined the department in January 2013, was released from the hospital Monday evening and is recovering, police said.
Eubanks was not the person under surveillance in the domestic violence case, police said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
