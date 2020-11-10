ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 1,338 new coronavirus cases as the state continues to experience a surge in cases Tuesday.
There are now 156,709 total coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began. Twelve more Marylanders have died, a total of 4,084.
Over the last week, hospitalizations, cases and the statewide positivity rate have steadily risen. The state added 54 more hospitalizations, eight of them in ICUs.
There are 761 Marylanders currently hospitalized. Of those, 585 are in acute care while 176 are in ICU beds.
The state’s calculation of the statewide positivity rate is still above 5%, now at 5.24%. That’s the highest it has been since May 30.
Gov. Larry Hogan is set to give the state a COVID-19 update at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Watch live on-air or online with WJZ.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by state (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|1,156
|(28)
|Anne Arundel
|13,335
|(271)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|19,549
|(499)
|18*
|Baltimore County
|22,864
|(664)
|24*
|Calvert
|1,294
|(28)
|1*
|Caroline
|783
|(9)
|Carroll
|2,504
|(127)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,489
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|3,516
|(100)
|2*
|Dorchester
|874
|(13)
|Frederick
|5,257
|(132)
|8*
|Garrett
|194
|(1)
|Harford
|4,188
|(80)
|4*
|Howard
|6,443
|(123)
|6*
|Kent
|360
|(24)
|2*
|Montgomery
|27,731
|(855)
|41*
|Prince George’s
|34,856
|(849)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|848
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,608
|(60)
|Somerset
|506
|(7)
|Talbot
|674
|(6)
|Washington
|2,664
|(47)
|Wicomico
|2,728
|(52)
|Worcester
|1,288
|(30)
|1*
|Data not available
|(19)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|6,236
|10-19
|13,902
|(3)
|20-29
|29,895
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|28,213
|(54)
|6*
|40-49
|24,751
|(133)
|3*
|50-59
|22,833
|(333)
|16*
|60-69
|15,303
|(665)
|14*
|70-79
|8,854
|(1,015)
|28*
|80+
|6,722
|(1,855)
|81*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|82,423
|(1,999)
|75*
|Male
|74,286
|(2,085)
|74*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|47,855
|(1,642)
|55*
|Asian (NH)
|3,017
|(150)
|6*
|White (NH)
|43,083
|(1,761)
|74*
|Hispanic
|32,541
|(464)
|13*
|Other (NH)
|7,305
|(46)
|Data not available
|22,908
|(21)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.