CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Slightly Rises Again, Over 1K New Cases Reported For Week Straight
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 1,338 new coronavirus cases as the state continues to experience a surge in cases Tuesday.

There are now 156,709 total coronavirus cases in the state since the pandemic began. Twelve more Marylanders have died, a total of 4,084.

Over the last week, hospitalizations, cases and the statewide positivity rate have steadily risen. The state added 54 more hospitalizations, eight of them in ICUs.

There are 761 Marylanders currently hospitalized. Of those, 585 are in acute care while 176 are in ICU beds.

The state’s calculation of the statewide positivity rate is still above 5%, now at 5.24%. That’s the highest it has been since May 30.

Gov. Larry Hogan is set to give the state a COVID-19 update at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Watch live on-air or online with WJZ.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by state (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 1,156 (28)
Anne Arundel 13,335 (271) 12*
Baltimore City 19,549 (499) 18*
Baltimore County 22,864 (664) 24*
Calvert 1,294 (28) 1*
Caroline 783 (9)
Carroll 2,504 (127) 3*
Cecil 1,489 (35) 1*
Charles 3,516 (100) 2*
Dorchester 874 (13)
Frederick 5,257 (132) 8*
Garrett 194 (1)
Harford 4,188 (80) 4*
Howard 6,443 (123) 6*
Kent 360 (24) 2*
Montgomery 27,731 (855) 41*
Prince George’s 34,856 (849) 24*
Queen Anne’s 848 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,608 (60)
Somerset 506 (7)
Talbot 674 (6)
Washington 2,664 (47)
Wicomico 2,728 (52)
Worcester 1,288 (30) 1*
Data not available (19) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 6,236
10-19 13,902 (3)
20-29 29,895 (24) 1*
30-39 28,213 (54) 6*
40-49 24,751 (133) 3*
50-59 22,833 (333) 16*
60-69 15,303 (665) 14*
70-79 8,854 (1,015) 28*
80+ 6,722 (1,855) 81*
Data not available (2)
Female 82,423 (1,999) 75*
Male 74,286 (2,085) 74*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 47,855 (1,642) 55*
Asian (NH) 3,017 (150) 6*
White (NH) 43,083 (1,761) 74*
Hispanic 32,541 (464) 13*
Other (NH) 7,305 (46)
Data not available 22,908 (21) 1*

