Midshipman 1st Class Sydney Barber Will Be The First Black Woman To Lead US Naval Academy's BrigadeFor the first time, a Black woman will serve as the U.S. Naval Academy's brigade commander.

New Wine Club Helps Vinos Explore Maryland's 100+ Wineries By Bringing It Right To Their DoorShipped in packs of three or six, the wine comes from the newly-opened to well-established wineries. It will give you a taste of what the state has to offer.

Maryland Zoo Begins Setting Up Ahead Of Zoo Lights CelebrationThe zoo has begun to hang lights and set up for the Zoo Lights celebration.

New Mural Unveiled In North Baltimore SaturdayA new mural is up in north Baltimore. It was unveiled Saturday along Greenmount Avenue at the Southern Waverly Gateway.

Maryland Fall Foliage: Much Of State Past Peak Point, Leaves Still Colorful In SouthEven though wind and rain lately have sent much of Maryland past peak foliage, you can still catch some fall colors in some parts of the state this weekend.

Say Hello To Maisie! Maryland Zoo's Newest Chimpanzee Now Has A NameAfter over 9,500 votes cast, the young chimp is now named Maisie.