ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will give Marylanders a COVID-19 update in Annapolis Tuesday.
He is set to speak at 5 p.m. on how the state is handling the virus.
This comes as coronavirus cases have surged in Maryland in the last week. The state’s calculation of the statewide positivity rate is now over 5% for the first time since June and rose slightly to 5.24% Tuesday, and hospitalizations continue to trend up.
Tomorrow at 5 p.m., I’ll provide an update to Marylanders on our efforts to slow the spread of #COVID19.
Watch live here on Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube:
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) November 9, 2020
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.