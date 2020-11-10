CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Slightly Rises Again, Over 1K New Cases Reported For Week Straight
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Breshad Perriman, Joe Flacco, Joe Montana, Local TV, Monday Night Football, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Sports, Talkers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WJZ) — New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco cemented his place in the record books yet again, jumping ahead of Joe Montana on the all-time passing list. The former Ravens star and Super Bowl MVP accomplished the feat on a 50-yard touchdown throw to wide receiver Breshad Perriman during Monday night’s contest against the New England Patriots.

Perhaps it’s only fitting that Flacco, the Ravens’ top draft pick in 2008, lobbed the ball to Perriman, who the Ravens drafted with their first pick in 2015. The touchdown occurred during the second quarter of the game to put New York ahead 10-3.

Flacco is now 20th on the all-time passing list, surpassing Montana’s 40,551 total career yards, CBS Sports reports.

A number of Flacco’s former Ravens teammates congratulated him on the milestone; Anthony Levine, Sr. tweeted “Congrats 5 on passing Joe Montana” and wide receiver Torrey Smith tweeted “DIMEEEEEE #elite.”

The great accomplishment only adds to the debate as to whether Flacco’s career statistics will be enough to propel him into the Hall of Fame when he calls it a career.

