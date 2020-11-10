ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Health officials in Maryland said Tuesday that they’re expecting December, January and February to be the worst months ahead in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’re concerned that December, January and February are going to be the big time [spike],” Dr. Ted Delbridge said during a news conference at the State House.
Delbridge emphasized the importance that everyone gets a flu shot.
“I can’t miss this opportunity to reiterate that people get a flu shot,” he said. “It keeps people out of the hospital with the flu that could spare space for other people that need it.”
There have now been 156,709 total coronavirus cases in Maryland since the pandemic began, and a total of 4,084 deaths.
Over the last week, hospitalizations, cases and the statewide positivity rate have steadily risen.
There are 761 Marylanders currently hospitalized. Of those, 585 are in acute care while 176 are in ICU beds.
