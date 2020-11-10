ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Navy football game against Memphis will not happen Saturday after positive COVID-19 cases were reported at the Naval Academy.
Because of the cases, student-athletes have had to be quarantined, the Academy said in a press release.
“We are disappointed to have to postpone a second game, however protocols and guidelines are very comprehensive both at the Naval Academy and within the American Athletic Conference,” said Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk. “There are a number of medical personnel that have reviewed all the related issues and, in the end, an administrative decision has been made that clearly reflects the safety and welfare of all involved with both institutions.”
The Midshipmen have not been on the field since November 2 and have not been able to practice regularly since October 29.
