BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini thanked Orioles fans for helping to raise $80,000 for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance.
“Thank you, Birdland,” Mancini tweeted along with a video.
In the video, he said, “I wanted to thank everyone for rallying around me this year during my battle with colon cancer.”
“Because of you and the tremendous support we received with the FI6HT t-shirts, we raised over $80,000 for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance for family and patient support services,” Mancini said. “It means the world to me and I can’t thank you all enough and can’t wait to see you all in 2021.”
Mancini, 28, was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in March and started chemotherapy the following month, missing the entire 2020 season.
Just over five months after starting chemo, Mancini wrapped up treatment.