Lanham (WJZ)– Police are on the scene of a police involved shooting in Lanham, Prince George’s County this morning.
Prince George’s and New Carrollton police officers responded to reports of a suicidal person possibly with a gun around 1am on Seans Terrace.
Once on the scene the man shot at officers who returned fire.
We are on scene in the 7700 block of Seans Terrace in Lanham. At approx 1:00 am, we responded for a suicidal person, possibly with a gun. PRELIM: when first officers arrived, the man shot at officers, who returned fire. We will provide more info in a briefing this morning.
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 10, 2020
The suspect has died as well as a female relative of theirs.