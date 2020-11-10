CORONAVIRUS IN MDPositivity Rate Back Above 5%, Sixth Straight Day Cases Above 1K
Lanham (WJZ)– Police are on the scene of a police involved shooting in Lanham, Prince George’s County this morning.

Prince George’s and New Carrollton police officers responded to reports of a suicidal person possibly with a gun around 1am on Seans Terrace.

Once on the scene the man shot at officers who returned fire.

The suspect has died as well as a female relative of theirs.

