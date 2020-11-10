LANHAM, Md. (WJZ) — Police said a man and his sister died Tuesday in Prince George’s County after the man fired at officers responding to a call about a suicidal person before stealing a police vehicle and fatally striking his sister.

Police responded to Seans Terrace in Lanham at around 1 a.m. When they got there, the man, who police later identified as 36-year-old Vusumuzi Kunene, shot at the officers, who returned fire.

During a news conference early Tuesday morning, Interim Police Chief Hector Velez said the gunfire toward officers happened so quickly that an officer who was still in a police cruiser had to take cover behind another police vehicle.

Police said Kunene then took the officer’s vehicle and drove up Seans Terrace and back down the road where he struck and killed his sister, 45-year-old Wadiya Brown.

Before hitting her with the stolen SUV, police said he shot her, though it’s unclear when. Brown was lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound when she was hit twice.

Kunene then kept driving down Seans Terrace, firing into a second Prince George’s County Police squad car before sideswiping a New Carrollton police vehicle and hitting another police car head-on.

Officers from both Prince George’s County and New Carrollton fired their guns before Kunene was taken into custody, officials said. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Two Prince George’s County police officers and three New Carrollton Police officers were involved in the incident. The Prince George’s County officers are on routine administrative leave, the department said.

A New Carrollton officer involved in one of the collisions with Kunene was taken to the hospital and expected to be okay.