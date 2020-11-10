OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The Ravens have signed free agent Pro Bowl cornerback Tramon Williams to the 53-man roster, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced Tuesday.
Additionally, the team has placed cornerback Khalil Dorsey on the Injured Reserve.
Williams, 37, has played in 199 career games, recording 564 tackles, 34 interceptions, 152 passes defensed, 4.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and 11 fumble recoveries.
Has also appeared in 15 career postseason contests and was a member of the 2010 Green Bay Packers’ team that won Super Bowl XLV.
Williams, a 13-year veteran, has also played for the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns.
Prior to his NFL career, Williams played at Louisiana Tech, where he joined the football team as a walk-on his freshman year. By his junior campaign, Williams earned a starting role at cornerback for the Bulldogs.