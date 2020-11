The record-selling coffee chop in Fells Point opened last year, but said the pandemic has made them unable to really dig into the Fells Point community.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the future closing of our beloved Baby’s On Fire in Fells Point. We will be closing our doors on December 30th. Unfortunately the Pandemic kicked our ass at this location before we were able to really dig into the Fells Community. We would first like to thank our wonderful staff, who made our little baby sparkle and feel so loved. We would also like to acknowledge everyone who patronized our shop coming from near and far. We are certain that the love that the Fells community showered on us during our short stay would have been enough to help us thrive had the pandemic not hit. Also we would like to thank @bryanb_ez & @sg_bmore staff for giving us this opportunity,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post Tuesday.