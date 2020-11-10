Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baby’s On Fire in Fells Point is closing after just a year at its new location.
The record-selling coffee chop in Fells Point opened last year, but said the pandemic has made them unable to really dig into the Fells Point community.
“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the future closing of our beloved Baby’s On Fire in Fells Point. We will be closing our doors on December 30th. Unfortunately the Pandemic kicked our ass at this location before we were able to really dig into the Fells Community. We would first like to thank our wonderful staff, who made our little baby sparkle and feel so loved. We would also like to acknowledge everyone who patronized our shop coming from near and far. We are certain that the love that the Fells community showered on us during our short stay would have been enough to help us thrive had the pandemic not hit. Also we would like to thank @bryanb_ez & @sg_bmore staff for giving us this opportunity,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post Tuesday.
It will remain open through the holidays, closing December 30.
The shop’s location in Mount Vernon will continue to operate.
Baby’s On Fire is the latest of several establishments around Baltimore shutting down. Lobo’s Fells Point is another Fells Point staple that was forced to shut down to the pandemic.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.