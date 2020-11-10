BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two teenage boys have been arrested after police said they stole a minivan and tried to rob a couple outside a northwest Baltimore synagogue Monday evening.

Police said a husband and wife were walking in the parking lot of the Etz Chaim synagogue in the 3700 block of Fords Lane when a black Toyota Sienna pulled up and one of the suspects got out. The van backed up and almost hit the suspect, at which point the man yelled to get the driver’s attention.

The suspect then ran with a gun toward the man and woman, telling the man to drop whatever he had. The woman dropped her car keys and began banging on the synagogue’s windows.

The suspect got back into the van and fled. Neither victim was hurt, and the woman was able to find her keys.

Police later found the van, which was reported stolen, thanks to a police helicopter. Officers headed to the 4000 block of Hayward Avenue and arrested a 15-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy who had bailed out of the van.

Both teens are charged with stealing the van. Two more suspects are still wanted, police said.

Thanks to the rapid response of @BaltimorePolice and Foxtrot Aviation Unit two armed suspects who attempted to rob worshippers who were attending services at a local synagogue were taken into custody. This outrageous behavior will not be tolerated. — Isaac Schleifer (@CouncilmanYitzy) November 10, 2020

City Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer who represents the area said the victims were attending worship services at the synagogue when the attempted robbery happened.

On Twitter, Schleifer thanked police for their quick action, adding “this outrageous behavior will not be tolerated.”