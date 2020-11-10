Hi Everyone!
Today is going to be another fine warm November day here in the Mid-Atlantic. Sunny and 75°.
The record, by the way, was 75° set in 1999. (Yesterday we got to 77 degrees, but that was one shy of the record.)
Get ready to cue up “Auld Lang Syne” because all good things come to an end and this will be the last day of this exceptional run of warm Autumn weather. (May I just stop here and say I spelled “Auld Lang Syne” without going to spell check. Shoutout Me!)
Tomorrow rain will enter the area as we have discussed, but the current thinking is for a much wetter period. Now we feel one to three inches of rain, in some spots, is not out of the question tomorrow from noon on through Friday early morning. Then a cool down.
But what a run it has been, but yesterday’s record of 78°, and today’s record of 75° are proof that this is not out of the ordinary.
Sometimes we are gifted, sometimes we a lucky. Whatever the wheels in motion that was our weather fate the past 7 days THANK YOU!
Make this a great day, stay safe, and wear the damn mask. Shoutout Governor Larry.
MB!