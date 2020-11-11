CORONAVIRUS IN MD1,714 New Cases Reported, Second-Highest Daily Increase Since Pandemic Began
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 52-year-old woman was shot in north Baltimore on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 5900 block of York Road shortly after 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 52-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was attempting to get into her vehicle when she was approached by a man armed with a gun.

The suspect ordered the victim out of her vehicle, and when the victim refused, the suspect shot her in the hand, according to police.

Northern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

