BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Humane Society’s Turkey Dog Trot will now be an all-week virtual event instead of its original first-ever on-site event that was set to happen Thanksgiving morning.
The virtual trot will run November 22-28.
They said this decision was made to protect the community and BHS staff.
They said anyone can walk, run or hike on Thanksgiving or throughout the week with or without your dog. The humane society asks people top post pictures with their dogs on their Facebook page to win prizes.
The ticket prices and donations will directly support caring for the homeless animals in need while they wait for safe homes, the humane society said.
For information and registration, go to https://bmorehumane.org/virtual-turkey-dog-trot/