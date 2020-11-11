COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Julian Reese, a four-star forward from St. Frances Academy, has officially signed to be a Terp, Maryland men’s basketball announced Wednesday.
Reese helped lead St. Frances to the Baltimore Catholic League title in 2020.
A difference maker on both sides of the court. @CoachTurgeon on @Reese10Julian. pic.twitter.com/LxzsYldqx2
“Juju is very talented and has a tremendous upside on both sides of the court,” Terps head coach Mark Turgeon said. “He’s a great defender and shot blocker. Across the board, we’ve had some pretty good shot blockers here at Maryland, whether it was Bruno or Stix or Len. Julian is going to give us that.”
The last time Maryland performed, the players and Turgeon were cutting down the nets and passing around the trophy awarded to the Big Ten regular-season champions.
Then came the coronavirus pandemic. There would be no more basketball because of the spread of the virus.