By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old was found dead and a 24-year-old was shot in Baltimore on Wednesday night.

An officer on patrol responded just after 8:30 p.m. to Calvert at Redwood Street after hearing gunshots.

The responding officer found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and a 19-year-old man unresponsive.

Both victims were taken to area hospitals where the 19-year-old was pronounced dead.

At this time, the cause of death is unknown, police said.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

