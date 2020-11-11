Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 19-year-old was found dead and a 24-year-old was shot in Baltimore on Wednesday night.
An officer on patrol responded just after 8:30 p.m. to Calvert at Redwood Street after hearing gunshots.
The responding officer found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg and a 19-year-old man unresponsive.
Both victims were taken to area hospitals where the 19-year-old was pronounced dead.
At this time, the cause of death is unknown, police said.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.