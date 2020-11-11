BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 41-year-old Baltimore man pleaded guilty Tuesday to taking part in a drug distribution conspiracy in the city’s Edmonson Village neighborhood, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said.
According to his guilty plea, Calvin Claxton conspired to distribute a number of drugs, including heroin, powder cocaine and crack cocaine, between at least September 2018 and June 2019. He also maintained a stash house where the organization stored and processed the drugs.
On April 10, 2019, officials raided that house and found more than 200 grams of crack cocaine, officials said. Claxton admitted he planned to distribute that cocaine.
He is set to be sentenced on February 18, 2021. He and the government have agreed a sentence of 12.5 years in prison is appropriate, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.