BALTIMORE (WJZ) — People lined up at the Baltimore Convention Center to get tested for COVID-19 Wednesday.

Many are concerned about their status because of the alarming recent surge in cases across Maryland.

Long lines for testing as #COVID19 cases surge; this was earlier today at the Baltimore Convention Center. We’ll have updates on Maryland’s pandemic response on #WJZ at 4,5,6 and 7 @wjz pic.twitter.com/Kv9FFNS1I1 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 11, 2020

The Maryland Department of Health reported 1,714 new infections in the past day alone and 16 more dead.

The positivity rate is now up to 5.6 percent.

Breaking: Maryland reports more than 1,700 new cases and a positivity rate of 5.6% @wjz #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/BqkKoSFTaV — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 11, 2020

The governor has ordered hospitals to plan for a surge in patients and has given them the flexibility to transfer those patients where space is available.

Governor Larry Hogan will speak again on the #COVID19 response tomorrow at 4pm. #WJZ will have live coverage. Here’s what the governor had to say today about the rising numbers ⬇️ @wjz pic.twitter.com/MmNFjCFclZ — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 11, 2020

Doctor Thomas Scalea is one of the most recognizable health professionals in the Baltimore area for his work saving lives at the University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma.

“I think our biggest fear is the unknown. A big pop in cases. We’re up 70 percent across the medical system over a few days,” Dr. Scalea told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. “If that’s 70 percent and it stops, that’s one thing. If it’s 70 percent and three days later it’s another 70 percent, it’s really hard to know.”

He said they are using methods learned over decades there to handle the rise in COVID-related hospitalizations. “It’s right patient, right place, right amount of time,” Scalea said.

As of Wednesday, 805 people were hospitalized in Maryland, an increase of 44 since Tuesday.

“We’ll do the best we can to make sure that the fewest people die and the fewest people get sick.”

The state also has new restrictions in place: Restaurants have been reduced to 50 percent capacity from 75 percent and Maryland’s travel advisory advises against non-essential visits to most states.

Some communities like Baltimore City and Montgomery County are putting even stricter 25 percent capacity limits on restaurants.

Baltimore City’s restrictions start Thursday at 5 p.m.

New statewide restaurant capacity limits are in place in Maryland. Baltimore City’s restrictions start tomorrow @wjz #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/aPRHikt9Ji — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 11, 2020

Scalea said he fears things could get worse.

“It’s wise to be prepared. We need to be ready because this could be worse than the last surge,“ Dr. Scalea said.

