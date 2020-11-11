CORONAVIRUS IN MD1,714 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, Second-Highest Daily Increase Since Pandemic Began
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 1,714 new coronavirus cases overnight, the third-highest daily increase since the pandemic began in the state.

Both other daily increase highs were in May, with the highest daily case count at 1,784 on May 19 and the second-highest on May 1 at 1,730.

>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

Hospitalizations continue to rise, with 44 more Marylanders in the hospital, a total of 805. There are now 193 people in ICU beds, up 17 from Tuesday. Acute care cases continue to grow as well, now at 612.

Sixteen more Marylanders have died since Tuesday, bringing the total to 4,100. The state now has had 158,423 confirmed cases of the coronavirus throughout the pandemic.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate also grows steadily each day this week, going from 5.24% to 5.6%.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 1,245 (29)
Anne Arundel 13,495 (272) 12*
Baltimore City 19,768 (500) 19*
Baltimore County 23,104 (664) 24*
Calvert 1,300 (28) 1*
Caroline 785 (9)
Carroll 2,551 (127) 3*
Cecil 1,508 (36) 1*
Charles 3,553 (100) 2*
Dorchester 878 (13)
Frederick 5,318 (132) 8*
Garrett 209 (1)
Harford 4,272 (80) 4*
Howard 6,517 (124) 6*
Kent 363 (24) 2*
Montgomery 27,969 (858) 41*
Prince George’s 35,146 (852) 24*
Queen Anne’s 856 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,630 (60)
Somerset 510 (7)
Talbot 678 (6)
Washington 2,725 (49)
Wicomico 2,741 (54)
Worcester 1,302 (30) 1*
Data not available (20)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 6,320
10-19 14,076 (3)
20-29 30,237 (24) 1*
30-39 28,497 (54) 6*
40-49 25,002 (134) 3*
50-59 23,093 (334) 16*
60-69 15,481 (670) 14*
70-79 8,934 (1,019) 28*
80+ 6,783 (1,860) 81*
Data not available (2)
Female 83,318 (2,006) 75*
Male 75,105 (2,094) 74*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 48,267 (1,647) 56*
Asian (NH) 3,056 (151) 6*
White (NH) 43,765 (1,770) 74*
Hispanic 32,817 (466) 13*
Other (NH) 7,381 (46)
Data not available 23,137 (20)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated Wednesday’s totals were the second-highest of the pandemic. It is in fact the third-highest. 

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply