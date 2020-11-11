ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 1,714 new coronavirus cases overnight, the third-highest daily increase since the pandemic began in the state.
Both other daily increase highs were in May, with the highest daily case count at 1,784 on May 19 and the second-highest on May 1 at 1,730.
>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
Hospitalizations continue to rise, with 44 more Marylanders in the hospital, a total of 805. There are now 193 people in ICU beds, up 17 from Tuesday. Acute care cases continue to grow as well, now at 612.
Sixteen more Marylanders have died since Tuesday, bringing the total to 4,100. The state now has had 158,423 confirmed cases of the coronavirus throughout the pandemic.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate also grows steadily each day this week, going from 5.24% to 5.6%.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|1,245
|(29)
|Anne Arundel
|13,495
|(272)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|19,768
|(500)
|19*
|Baltimore County
|23,104
|(664)
|24*
|Calvert
|1,300
|(28)
|1*
|Caroline
|785
|(9)
|Carroll
|2,551
|(127)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,508
|(36)
|1*
|Charles
|3,553
|(100)
|2*
|Dorchester
|878
|(13)
|Frederick
|5,318
|(132)
|8*
|Garrett
|209
|(1)
|Harford
|4,272
|(80)
|4*
|Howard
|6,517
|(124)
|6*
|Kent
|363
|(24)
|2*
|Montgomery
|27,969
|(858)
|41*
|Prince George’s
|35,146
|(852)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|856
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,630
|(60)
|Somerset
|510
|(7)
|Talbot
|678
|(6)
|Washington
|2,725
|(49)
|Wicomico
|2,741
|(54)
|Worcester
|1,302
|(30)
|1*
|Data not available
|(20)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|6,320
|10-19
|14,076
|(3)
|20-29
|30,237
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|28,497
|(54)
|6*
|40-49
|25,002
|(134)
|3*
|50-59
|23,093
|(334)
|16*
|60-69
|15,481
|(670)
|14*
|70-79
|8,934
|(1,019)
|28*
|80+
|6,783
|(1,860)
|81*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|83,318
|(2,006)
|75*
|Male
|75,105
|(2,094)
|74*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|48,267
|(1,647)
|56*
|Asian (NH)
|3,056
|(151)
|6*
|White (NH)
|43,765
|(1,770)
|74*
|Hispanic
|32,817
|(466)
|13*
|Other (NH)
|7,381
|(46)
|Data not available
|23,137
|(20)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
Correction: A previous version of this article stated Wednesday’s totals were the second-highest of the pandemic. It is in fact the third-highest.