BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The race is on to find a cure for the coronavirus, and there are several local companies working on a potential vaccine.
That includes Emergent BioSolutions in Baltimore.
Right now, nearly 800 people are working around the clock to manufacture a vaccine for Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.
The senior vice president of Emergent Biosolutions said with cases on the rise nationwide, the pressure is on.
“Nobody wants to be in a pandemic, but Emergent has built itself for this,” he said. “Our mission is to protect and enhance life.”
He also added there are challenges in producing millions of viable vaccines, including speed and storage.
The CDC said COVID vaccines must be refrigerated or frozen in temperatures as cold as negative 112 degrees.
So, Emergent Biosolutions had large freezers delivered last month and is trying to secure more now.
