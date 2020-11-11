Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police arrested a man in the stabbing death of a man in East Baltimore on Monday.
Police said they found a man in a bathtub with stab wounds Monday night at a home in the 200 block of S. Ballou Court after getting a call about a cutting.
The victim, 39-year-old John Noel, was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he died shortly after.
Officers spoke with 36-year-old Eric Nash, who was still on the scene. He confessed to stabbing Noel. He was taken into custody where he again admitted to stabbing Noel.
He has been charged with first-degree murder. He is being held without bail.