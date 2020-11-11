FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A Frederick County Sheriff’s deputy was injured in an accident Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.
It happened around 3 p.m. on eastbound I-70 at alternate 40.
The deputy was flown to a local hospital. The extent of their injures is unknown at this time, officials said.
It’s unclear how the deputy was injured or if anyone else was hurt.
Police are still investigating the crash, which happened less than 24 hours after three Frederick County first responders were injured when they were hit by a motorcycle while responding to a crash near Wolfsville.
Anyone with information about Wednesday’s crash should contact the sheriff’s office.