By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan was very blunt during a recent press conference when talking about the importance of wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s not that hard, just wear the damn mask,” Hogan implored.

Now, his quote is on a new mask from Route One Apparel.

It says “Wear The Damn Mask” and features parts of the state flag.

You can buy one online for $15.

