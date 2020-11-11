COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Terrapins and Ohio State Buckeyes won’t face off on the gridiron this weekend “due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases” within Maryland’s program, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.
The game against Ohio State scheduled for Saturday has been canceled and will not be rescheduled, the team wrote on Twitter. It had been set for 3:30 p.m. in College Park.
In addition, all team-related activities are being paused. In a statement, the team said eight players have tested positive for the virus in the past seven days.
Due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases within the program, Maryland Football will pause all team-related activities.
Our game vs. Ohio State scheduled for Saturday, November 14 has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. https://t.co/fR75D1L1ob
— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 11, 2020
In the statement, Head Coach Mike Locksley said the team is “extremely disappointed” to cancel the game but “we have and always will keep our players, coaches and staffs safety at the forefront of our decision making process.”
Between September 30 and November 10, a total of ten student-athletes across all sports tested positive for COVID-19.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!