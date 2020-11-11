CORONAVIRUS IN MD1,714 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, Second-Highest Daily Increase Since Pandemic Began
By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Terrapins and Ohio State Buckeyes won’t face off on the gridiron this weekend “due to an elevated number of COVID-19 cases” within Maryland’s program, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

The game against Ohio State scheduled for Saturday has been canceled and will not be rescheduled, the team wrote on Twitter. It had been set for 3:30 p.m. in College Park.

In addition, all team-related activities are being paused. In a statement, the team said eight players have tested positive for the virus in the past seven days.

In the statement, Head Coach Mike Locksley said the team is “extremely disappointed” to cancel the game but “we have and always will keep our players, coaches and staffs safety at the forefront of our decision making process.”

Between September 30 and November 10, a total of ten student-athletes across all sports tested positive for COVID-19.

