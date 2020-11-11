Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A new local beer not only quenches your thirst but also assists, inspires and encourages women in Maryland.
Victress, a sweet and tart sour, was created and brewed by the women of Flying Dog Brewery as a way to help other women in the beer industry.
Proceeds from the drink will benefit the Pink Boots Society, which brings together breweries and individuals to increase educational scholarships and raise women’s roles.
You can get your own brew of Victress now at select retailers.