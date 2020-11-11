BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just two months after he completed chemotherapy for colon cancer, Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini continues to have a clean bill of health.
Mancini said Wednesday his most recent bloodwork shows no tumor in his DNA.
So, he’s looking ahead to the next baseball season and has slowly started working himself back into shape.
“I work out five times a week,” Mancini said. “Right now, I’m still just doing tee work, something you slowly want to progress into because I had a pretty good amount of time off. You really want to ease into it.”
The 28-year-old underwent surgery in March to remove a malignant tumor in his colon.
If the season remains on track to begin with spring training in February, Mancini plans to be back and ready to go.