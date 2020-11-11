Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Salvation Army of Central Maryland says it’s out to “rescue Christmas” as the organization gets ready to kick off its annual Red Kettle Campaign.
For the first time in 130 years, the organization has started the holiday fundraising campaign early. That means you will start hearing those bells around our area beginning this Friday.
The organization says the coronavirus pandemic has already caused an increase in their service response, but due to the financial strain, they could see up to a 50% decrease in funds raised.
