TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Dozens gathered in Towson on Wednesday for a Veterans Day service to recognize all they have done for our nation.

Plenty of people came out despite the pandemic, though it did look different this year.

“Veterans Day…is for all those who have served,” said Anita Stewart-Hammerer, Towson Post 22 American Legion Commander.

They came together to honor all those who served at the Wayside Cross on York Road.

“We have to remember the men and women who didn’t make it, who didn’t get to come home,” said Thomas Kelleher, a Vietnam War veteran.

The annual dedication and reflection ceremony hosted by the American Legion Post 22 recognizes the heroic actions, sacrifices and commitments the men and women of the Armed Forces made to protect the nation.

Some have long been coming to this service, like Thomas Kelleher, and his father Bill Kelleher who served in World War II.

“My family has been coming here since the 1930s,” Thomas said.

Some changes were made to the ceremony this year because of the pandemic, and organizers made sure everyone attending adhered to CDC guidelines.

“We knew we were going to have the ceremony, um, the only thing was how was it going to look, it was going to be abbreviated but we knew we were going to have it,” Stewart-Hammerer said.

It’s a commitment to never forget the sacrifices veterans have made for the country.

“May God bless the United States of America and may God bless our veterans,” Stewart-Hammerer said.

Leaders with the American Legion Post 22 said they plan to be back on Memorial Day again and are planning for another abbreviated service.