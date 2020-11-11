Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A new report is sounding an alarm on challenges with the nation’s ecosystem.
The University of Maryland recently teamed up with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
They found there may be just 2% of coral reefs around Florida remaining.
The first of its kind report says human activity and climate change are mostly to blame.
NOAA says coral reefs have an economic impact of more than $3 billion annually thanks to industries like tourism and fishing.
Reefs also serve as a natural barrier to storm surges during hurricanes.