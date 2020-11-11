CORONAVIRUS IN MD1,714 New COVID-19 Cases Reported, Second-Highest Daily Increase Since Pandemic Began
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Deals, free food, Local TV, Maryland, Talkers, Veterans Day 2020

BALTIMORE (CBS Local) — Veterans Day is on Nov. 11 and to thank those who are serving in the U.S. military or formerly served, many Maryland area restaurants are giving away food or offering deals.

Here’s a list of deals:

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries for all past and present armed services members

California Pizza Kitchen: Free entree and beverage from select menu for veterans and active military

Chili’s: Free entree from select menu for veterans and active military

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of chocolate cake to all military veterans

Denny’s: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon for veterans and active military

Dunkin’: Free donut for veterans and active military

Little Caesar’s: Free lunch combo for veterans and active military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Outback: Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola for all veterans and active military

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert for veterans and active military

Starbucks: Free tall hot coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply