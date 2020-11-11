BALTIMORE (CBS Local) — Veterans Day is on Nov. 11 and to thank those who are serving in the U.S. military or formerly served, many Maryland area restaurants are giving away food or offering deals.
Here’s a list of deals:
Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 boneless wings and fries for all past and present armed services members
California Pizza Kitchen: Free entree and beverage from select menu for veterans and active military
Chili’s: Free entree from select menu for veterans and active military
Cracker Barrel: Free slice of chocolate cake to all military veterans
Denny’s: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon for veterans and active military
Dunkin’: Free donut for veterans and active military
Little Caesar’s: Free lunch combo for veterans and active military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Outback: Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola for all veterans and active military
Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert for veterans and active military
Starbucks: Free tall hot coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses