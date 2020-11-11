Hi Everyone!

We can legit say, this morning, we are Back to the Future. The future being cooler/chillier Fall temps, and a pathway that will eventually lead us to Winter. “Back to the Future.”

Today’s gray skies and showers will end that amazing run of mild, and set us up for a day tomorrow where for the first time we will say, “Temps will fall throughout the day.” It will set us up for temps on Saturday to be a few degrees below normal for the first time in over a week and a half. And set us up to, potentially, tap some chillier air mid-week next week.” Back to the Future.”

Be aware that rain later on today will be heavy at times with anywhere from 1 to 3 inches expected in some locations. At least this slug of moisture will not be coming with big winds during, or after. Breezy yes but not the wind storm of early last week.

If you’ve never seen the movie with the title I have been referencing, “Back to the Future”, do so. While under COVID “house arrest” if you are looking for some levity you will find it there. The adventures of Doc Brown and Marty McFly, played by Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox are CLASSIC. And in the trilogy one thing will get your attention. And that is when Doc tells Marty, who is about to get into the DeLorean time machine, to avoid 2020 at all costs. And keep in mind this movie came out in 1985. WHOA!!!

MB!