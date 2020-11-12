WOLFSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 55-year-old Annapolis man has died after another motorcyclist crashed into him while he was being treated by first responders in Frederick County.

Stephen Thomas Wolfrey was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital on Wednesday, a day after the crash.

First responders were called to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle in the 12900 block of Stottlemyer Road near Wolfsville just after 4:30 p.m. As they were treating the victim, a second motorcyclist, 19-year-old Wyatt Walker Lewis of Smithsburg, hit a fire engine, ejecting the rider. The motorcycle then slid into three first responders and two other bystanders helping at the scene.

A Department of Fire and Rescue Services (DFRS) member was flown to Shock Trauma in stable condition. Two other first responders are recovering out of the hospital.

Lewis, meanwhile, was taken to Shock Trauma with serious injuries, where he remains.

The sheriff’s office said Wolfrey was riding in a group of four motorcycles when he ran into the back of another rider and lost control.

Officials urged drivers to follow the state’s move over law, which requires drivers to give first responders stopped along the road extra room.

Wolfrey’s body will be sent to the medical examiner’s officer for an autopsy.

The FCSO asks anyone with information related to these accidents to contact FCSO Deputy 1st Class Anthony Reggio at 301-600-1046.

