BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another Ravens player has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the team.
The team said the player immediately began to self-quarantine and out organizations is now in the NFL’s intensive protocol. They were informed Thursday morning.
“There were no high-risk contacts, and no other player or staff member is required to isolate,” the Ravens organization said. “We will continue to work closely with the NFL, our team doctors and trainers and will follow their guidance.”
RELATED COVERAGE:
- ‘I Got The Rona’: Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Says He’s Tested Positive For COVID-19
- John Harbaugh: Ravens Will Meet Virtually, Plan To Hold Practice Normally After Marlon Humphrey Tests Positive For COVID-19
- Ravens’ Matthew Judon Cleared To Return After Being Placed On COVID-19 Reserve List
- Ravens Place Judon, Queen, 5 Others on Reserve/COVID 19 List
- Ravens Return Six Players From Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead Of Game Against Colts
On November 2, Humphrey tweeted “I got the Rona” on the same day the Ravens issued a statement saying a player tested positive for the virus. The team did not name the player.
Humphrey missed the Ravens’ game against the Indianapolis Colts, but a number of other players who had been put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list were returned prior to the game.
Humphrey was moved from the Reserve/COVID-19 List Wednesday morning and is expected to play against the Patriots.