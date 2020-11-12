BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City has officially reimposed some of its restrictions due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Gatherings of more than 10 people, public or private, will not be allowed without certain conditions. Every business in the city will have to limit its capacity to 25%. Restaurant owner Randy Bropleh said he’s finding a way to adjust.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“These times are testing businesses,” Brophle, the owner of Home Maid in south Baltimore, said. “Who’s made for this and who’s not. Some people are going to go under and other people are going to come up.”

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said in just a matter of days, Baltimore’s COVID-19 cases nearly doubled.

As of Thursday, the city had reported a total of 20,006 cases and 501 deaths.

“We very much are not out of the woods, we are in an active pandemic,” she said.

Hospitalizations are a concern, too. Dzirasa said since October 1, those figures have shot up threefold.

It’s now mandatory to wear a mask in Baltimore City, even out in the open.

As businesses get ready for another round of restrictions, Beth Hawks, the owner of Zelda Zen in Fells Point, is looking on the bright side.

“We are going to be open, and we are going to be appreciative of everything that we get,” she said.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.