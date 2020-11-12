Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have arrested and charged a man who they believe shot and killed a 35-year-old man.
Police were called around 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11, to the 4400 block of Plainfield Avenue for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his hip and thigh. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Police said detectives quickly identified the suspect and responded to his home in the 2500 block of Ruscombe Lane.
When detectives arrived, they arrested 24-year-old Joseph Clark. He has been charged with first-degree murder, police said.
Clark is currently waiting to see a court commissioner.