By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Homicide, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore teen was arrested and charged for the murder of a Greenbelt man that happened November 7 in Baltimore.

Police heard gunshots coming from the 2400 block of Carroll Street at around 5:04 a.m. The officer responding found 26-year-old Sharif Stewart of Greenbelt sitting in the passenger side of a car with gunshot wounds to his body.

Credit: Baltimore Police

Stewart was taken to Shock Trauma where he died a short time after.

Police said they found a witness and was able to find a suspect. Detectives arrested 17-year-old Devin Shadle of Baltimore later that day.

He was taken to Central Booking and officially charged with first-degree murder. He’s being held without bail.

 

