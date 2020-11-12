Comments
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County officials announced Thursday they’re moving back to Phase 2 of reopening.
Starting on Sunday, gyms will be capped at 25 percent capacity, restaurants will be limited to 25 percent capacity inside and 50 percent outside.
Grocery stores, malls and stores will also be capped at 50 percent.
Gatherings will be limited to 10 people inside and 25 outside. Plus, face masks will be required everywhere, including outside. The only exception is when you’re exercising.
