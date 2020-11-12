Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There’s a new mask policy at Costco.
The store is dropping its medical exemptions and is now requiring all customers to wear face coverings.
Costco has had a mask policy in effect since May, but it allowed an exemption for members who had medical conditions.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
This is no longer the case. The new policy goes into effect on Monday.
Costco said the move is to provide a safe environment for employees.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.