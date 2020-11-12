ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 1,477 new coronavirus cases Thursday as hospitalizations and the statewide positivity rate continue to rise steadily this week.
The state’s total case count nears 160,000, now at 159,900 Thursday morning. Twelve more Marylanders have died, the state reports.
Hospitalizations, which were just above 500 at the beginning of the month, continue to rise with 863 total hospitalized. Of those, 199 are in ICU beds and 664 are in acute care.
The state’s calculation of its positivity rate is now at 5.65%.
The governor announced new restrictions earlier this week set to go into effect Thursday at 5 p.m. Indoor dining will roll back capacity to 50% from 75% and social gatherings of more than 25 people are discouraged.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|1,273
|(29)
|Anne Arundel
|13,595
|(274)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|20,006
|(501)
|19*
|Baltimore County
|23,392
|(666)
|24*
|Calvert
|1,313
|(28)
|1*
|Caroline
|786
|(9)
|Carroll
|2,592
|(127)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,526
|(36)
|1*
|Charles
|3,592
|(102)
|2*
|Dorchester
|886
|(13)
|Frederick
|5,373
|(132)
|8*
|Garrett
|211
|(1)
|Harford
|4,329
|(81)
|4*
|Howard
|6,581
|(125)
|6*
|Kent
|366
|(24)
|2*
|Montgomery
|28,146
|(860)
|41*
|Prince George’s
|35,336
|(854)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|870
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,651
|(60)
|Somerset
|517
|(8)
|Talbot
|685
|(7)
|Washington
|2,787
|(49)
|Wicomico
|2,776
|(54)
|Worcester
|1,311
|(30)
|1*
|Data not available
|(17)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|6,389
|10-19
|14,223
|(3)
|20-29
|30,492
|(25)
|1*
|30-39
|28,718
|(54)
|6*
|40-49
|25,249
|(134)
|3*
|50-59
|23,341
|(334)
|16*
|60-69
|15,642
|(672)
|14*
|70-79
|9,015
|(1,023)
|28*
|80+
|6,831
|(1,865)
|81*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|84,128
|(2,013)
|75*
|Male
|75,772
|(2,099)
|74*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|48,766
|(1,658)
|56*
|Asian (NH)
|3,101
|(151)
|6*
|White (NH)
|44,380
|(1,772)
|74*
|Hispanic
|33,033
|(467)
|13*
|Other (NH)
|7,436
|(47)
|Data not available
|23,184
|(17)
