CORONAVIRUS IN MDOver 1,400 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Steadily Rising
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 1,477 new coronavirus cases Thursday as hospitalizations and the statewide positivity rate continue to rise steadily this week.

The state’s total case count nears 160,000, now at 159,900 Thursday morning. Twelve more Marylanders have died, the state reports.

Hospitalizations, which were just above 500 at the beginning of the month, continue to rise with 863 total hospitalized. Of those, 199 are in ICU beds and 664 are in acute care.

The state’s calculation of its positivity rate is now at 5.65%.

The governor announced new restrictions earlier this week set to go into effect Thursday at 5 p.m. Indoor dining will roll back capacity to 50% from 75% and social gatherings of more than 25 people are discouraged.

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 1,273 (29)
Anne Arundel 13,595 (274) 12*
Baltimore City 20,006 (501) 19*
Baltimore County 23,392 (666) 24*
Calvert 1,313 (28) 1*
Caroline 786 (9)
Carroll 2,592 (127) 3*
Cecil 1,526 (36) 1*
Charles 3,592 (102) 2*
Dorchester 886 (13)
Frederick 5,373 (132) 8*
Garrett 211 (1)
Harford 4,329 (81) 4*
Howard 6,581 (125) 6*
Kent 366 (24) 2*
Montgomery 28,146 (860) 41*
Prince George’s 35,336 (854) 24*
Queen Anne’s 870 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,651 (60)
Somerset 517 (8)
Talbot 685 (7)
Washington 2,787 (49)
Wicomico 2,776 (54)
Worcester 1,311 (30) 1*
Data not available (17)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 6,389
10-19 14,223 (3)
20-29 30,492 (25) 1*
30-39 28,718 (54) 6*
40-49 25,249 (134) 3*
50-59 23,341 (334) 16*
60-69 15,642 (672) 14*
70-79 9,015 (1,023) 28*
80+ 6,831 (1,865) 81*
Data not available (2)
Female 84,128 (2,013) 75*
Male 75,772 (2,099) 74*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 48,766 (1,658) 56*
Asian (NH) 3,101 (151) 6*
White (NH) 44,380 (1,772) 74*
Hispanic 33,033 (467) 13*
Other (NH) 7,436 (47)
Data not available 23,184 (17)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

