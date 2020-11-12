Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will address Marylanders at 4 p.m.
For more than week, state health officials have reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases daily. The state’s positivity rate is over 5.6%.
COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 1,400 New Cases Reported As Hospitalizations, Positivity Rate Rise Steadily
On Tuesday, Hogan announced the state would roll back capacity in restaurants and businesses to 50% after increasing it back in September.
Hogan and state health officials warned that family gatherings were the number one culprit for COVID-19 spread.
