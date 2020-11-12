ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan expressed his frustration with the bickering in Washington and the fact that Congress has yet to pass a coronavirus relief bill.

“We just went through a contentious election, but it really is becoming a problem in that I think the people in the White House are focused on, you know, fighting elections and the people in the Biden administration don’t have any information and haven’t taken over so there’s a little bit of a vacuum,” Hogan said Thursday.

“Right now, the states are out here fighting probably the worst part of the crisis we’ve ever had to deal with and we don’t really know what’s going on at the federal level,” he continued, “and we don’t see any action out of Congress either — still bickering, still fighting, still not reaching compromise, which is very frustrating to us that are out here trying to save lives.”

According to Hogan, federal PPE money has run out and CARES Act funding has already been dispersed to states and have already been allotted.

When he was leading the National Governors Association in April, Hogan said he was told by the White House, and both sides of Congress they were inches away from another stimulus bill, but now it’s November and there’s nothing.

“The virus is at the worst point ever and we don’t have the money,” Hogan said.

Governors nationwide are “very concerned with the continued gridlock, divisiveness and dysfunction in Washington while people’s lives are at stake.”