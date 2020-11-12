When asked if people could die as a result of this inaction, Hogan responded, “they certainly could.”
HOGAN NEWS CONFERENCE UPDATES:
- Gov. Hogan: Maryland’s COVID-19 Metrics Remain Better Than Most Of The U.S.
- Maryland Department Of Labor To Beef Up Staffing, Customer Service To Help Unemployed File For Assistance
- Maryland Sets Aside $20M To Stockpile PPE To Prepare For COVID-19 Surge
- ‘We’ll Change Them If It’s An Hour Or A Day,’ | Gov. Larry Hogan Says Goal Is To Keep Maryland’s Economy Open, But Could Need More Restrictive Actions
- Maryland Launches Targeted Wastewater Sampling For COVID-19
According to the Associated Press, Biden’s top allies on Capitol Hill pressed their case Thursday for a $2.4 trillion “HEROES Act” bill that’s a nonstarter for Republicans. They are faulting the GOP for dragging its feet on acknowledging Biden’s victory.
“It’s most unfortunate that the Republicans have decided that they will not respect the will of the people,” Pelosi told reporters. “It’s like the house is burning down, and they just refuse to throw water on it.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., reiterated that Republicans controlling the Senate simply won’t accept a bill of the size that Schumer and Pelosi want.
“That’s not a place I think we’re willing to go. But I do think there needs to another package. Hopefully, we can get past the impasse we’ve had now for four or five months and get serious about doing something that’s appropriate,” McConnell told reporters.
President Donald Trump hasn’t talked or tweeted much about COVID since the election, and has instead focused on grievances about the results.
“We need another COVID relief bill,” said moderate GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. “We need another round of the (paycheck protection) program that’s aimed at the most distressed businesses or otherwise they will not be able to keep employing their workers and they will close their doors forever. We need more funding for schools, for health care providers, for the airlines and bus lines.”
Congress virtually unanimously passed a $1.8 trillion COVID rescue bill in March, but top leaders and the administration have fought for months over what another installment of relief should entail.
WATCH BELOW: Hogan’s Full News Conference
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
Some Associated Press reporting was used in this story.