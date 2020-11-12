COVID IN MDGov Larry Hogan: 'We Are Experiencing An Out-of-Control Spike Across The U.S." And Community Spread In Maryland
By Mike Hellgren
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan expressed his frustration with the bickering in Washington and the fact that Congress has yet to pass a coronavirus relief bill.

“We just went through a contentious election, but it really is becoming a problem in that I think the people in the White House are focused on, you know, fighting elections and the people in the Biden administration don’t have any information and haven’t taken over so there’s a little bit of a vacuum,” Hogan said Thursday.

“Right now, the states are out here fighting probably the worst part of the crisis we’ve ever had to deal with and we don’t really know what’s going on at the federal level,” he continued, “and we don’t see any action out of Congress either — still bickering, still fighting, still not reaching compromise, which is very frustrating to us that are out here trying to save lives.”

According to Hogan, federal PPE money has run out and CARES Act funding has already been dispersed to states and have already been allotted.

When he was leading the National Governors Association in April, Hogan said he was told by the White House, and both sides of Congress they were inches away from another stimulus bill, but now it’s November and there’s nothing.

“The virus is at the worst point ever and we don’t have the money,” Hogan said.

Governors nationwide are “very concerned with the continued gridlock, divisiveness and dysfunction in Washington while people’s lives are at stake.”

When asked if people could die as a result of this inaction, Hogan responded, “they certainly could.”

HOGAN NEWS CONFERENCE UPDATES:

According to the Associated Press, Biden’s top allies on Capitol Hill pressed their case Thursday for a $2.4 trillion “HEROES Act” bill that’s a nonstarter for Republicans. They are faulting the GOP for dragging its feet on acknowledging Biden’s victory.

“It’s most unfortunate that the Republicans have decided that they will not respect the will of the people,” Pelosi told reporters. “It’s like the house is burning down, and they just refuse to throw water on it.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., reiterated that Republicans controlling the Senate simply won’t accept a bill of the size that Schumer and Pelosi want.

“That’s not a place I think we’re willing to go. But I do think there needs to another package. Hopefully, we can get past the impasse we’ve had now for four or five months and get serious about doing something that’s appropriate,” McConnell told reporters.

President Donald Trump hasn’t talked or tweeted much about COVID since the election, and has instead focused on grievances about the results.

“We need another COVID relief bill,” said moderate GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. “We need another round of the (paycheck protection) program that’s aimed at the most distressed businesses or otherwise they will not be able to keep employing their workers and they will close their doors forever. We need more funding for schools, for health care providers, for the airlines and bus lines.”

Congress virtually unanimously passed a $1.8 trillion COVID rescue bill in March, but top leaders and the administration have fought for months over what another installment of relief should entail.

Some Associated Press reporting was used in this story. 

